Notcoin (NOT) Price Tops $0.0117 on Top Exchanges

Notcoin (NOT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Notcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Notcoin has a market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $328.39 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Notcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin launched on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,491,025,349 tokens. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,491,025,349.1078. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01127096 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $127,391,321.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Notcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Notcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.