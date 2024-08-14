Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Reduced by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,264,000 after buying an additional 54,683 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Novartis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,568,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,473,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,523,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Novartis by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,819,000 after buying an additional 590,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,372,000 after buying an additional 666,104 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $113.51. 244,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $232.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.60. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $113.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

