Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Issue $0.51 Semi-annual Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.5126 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Novo Nordisk A/S has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years. Novo Nordisk A/S has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $134.03. 1,175,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,518,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.29 and a 200 day moving average of $130.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $86.96 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $601.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

