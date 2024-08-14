Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Up 45.9% in July

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,300 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the July 15th total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 944,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NEA stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. 735,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,952. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.