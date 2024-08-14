Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE NCA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. 14,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,027. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

