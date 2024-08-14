Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.

NAC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 50,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,293. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

