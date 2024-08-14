Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. 2,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,663. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $14.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

