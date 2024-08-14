Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:JQC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.67. 82,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,208. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $5.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

