ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Raised to $45.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of ONON opened at $41.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 93.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.22. ON has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ON by 66,838.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,409,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,500,000 after buying an additional 2,406,200 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP raised its position in ON by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 107,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,755 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,716,000 after buying an additional 642,894 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ON by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 544,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after buying an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in ON by 0.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

