Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Holdings Increased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTEX. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Open Text Price Performance

OTEX traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 93,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,321. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.12. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $45.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

Open Text Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.