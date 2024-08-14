OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.70 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OPK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OPKO Health

OPKO Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.52 on Monday. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in OPKO Health by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,232,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,264,921.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,232,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,264,921.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,469,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,944,577.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 587,033 shares of company stock worth $18,802,488 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.