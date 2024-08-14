Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $108.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 7,197.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 85.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

