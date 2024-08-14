Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Issues Earnings Results

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,330.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.18%.

Orchestra BioMed Price Performance

OBIO stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 53,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,232. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $195.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.45. Orchestra BioMed has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Reed Little purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,013. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

