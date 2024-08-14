ORG Partners LLC Acquires 1,885 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2,327.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,057 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 53,371 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,610 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,408,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,337. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.44 and a 52 week high of $115.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

