ORG Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF (BATS:PIT)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF (BATS:PIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. ORG Partners LLC owned about 5.37% of VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF by 8,774.0% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $3,254,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 483,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,216,000 after acquiring an additional 84,743 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PIT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.76.

VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF (PIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in commodity securities from the energy, precious metals, industrial metals, agriculture and livestock sectors. The fund uses an optimized process to maximize risk-adjusted returns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.