ORG Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Polen Capital Global Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PCGG)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polen Capital Global Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PCGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Polen Capital Global Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PCGG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.48 million, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.11. Polen Capital Global Growth ETF has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $11.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04.

Polen Capital Global Growth ETF Profile

The Polen Capital Global Growth ETF (PCGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, high-conviction portfolio of companies that are perceived to have a sustainable competitive advantage and strong potential for above average earnings globally.

