ORG Partners LLC Buys 6,804 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 1,441.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Semtech by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Semtech by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period.

Semtech Stock Performance

Semtech stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.42. 1,260,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,956. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $206.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.16 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. Analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

