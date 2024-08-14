ORG Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,532,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,111. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

