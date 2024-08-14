ORG Partners LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIL. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,089,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,969,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average is $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $91.86.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
