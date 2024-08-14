ORG Partners LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3,150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.29.

Progressive Stock Up 5.4 %

PGR stock traded up $12.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.34. 2,867,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.30. The stock has a market cap of $137.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.06 and a fifty-two week high of $234.74.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,247.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,247.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,807 shares of company stock worth $21,412,417. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

