ORG Partners LLC Increases Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1,538.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 217.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $236.49. The company had a trading volume of 171,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,904. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.91 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.40.

View Our Latest Report on Nordson

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.