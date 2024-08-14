ORG Partners LLC Invests $14.34 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 289,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of ORG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares during the period. Golden Road Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,042,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,021.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $49.91. 5,432,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,202,462. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.68.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

