ORG Partners LLC Invests $266,000 in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

SRPT traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,993. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,213.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.