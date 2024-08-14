ORG Partners LLC Invests $4.09 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 37,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHV remained flat at $110.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,718. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

