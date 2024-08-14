ORG Partners LLC Invests $4.99 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 291.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 481,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,714,000 after purchasing an additional 358,214 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8,072.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 337,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after acquiring an additional 332,978 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,038,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 467,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,518,000 after purchasing an additional 216,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,848,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VONG stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.45. 495,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.06. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

