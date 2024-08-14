ORG Partners LLC Makes New $6.35 Million Investment in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 127,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of ORG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ORG Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 873.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $188,000.

Shares of BATS PTLC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 148,429 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

