ORG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 154,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of ORG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 373,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after buying an additional 43,733 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $53.20. 7,589,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,621,013. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.