ORG Partners LLC Purchases 4,206 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Amgen by 1.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.96 and a 200-day moving average of $298.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.38 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

