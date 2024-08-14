ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 151.8% in the second quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,429 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 43,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 198.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 28,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.89. 31,307,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,617,430. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average is $92.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

