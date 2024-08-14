ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 24,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 38,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 580,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.81.

Prologis Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $123.42. 2,182,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,736. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.36. The company has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

