ORG Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 26,593 Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2024

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFLFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 259.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS OMFL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.35. 675,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.