ORG Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 26,593 Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 259.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of BATS OMFL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.35. 675,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

