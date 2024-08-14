ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 653,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 90,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.07. 2,711,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,096. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day moving average of $107.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.