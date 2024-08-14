Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

OR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $17.10 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.71%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

