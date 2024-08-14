PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $10,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 7,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 16.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $93.69. 3,174,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,866. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

