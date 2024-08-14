Pagaya Technologies’ (PGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 236.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PGY. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

PGY opened at $12.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Pagaya Technologies has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 6.44.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pagaya Technologies news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $137,209.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,499 shares of company stock worth $565,108 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,686,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 675,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 83,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

