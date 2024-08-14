Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Reduced by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 140 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 66.7% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 104,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,470,000 after purchasing an additional 41,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 35,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,899,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total value of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,223,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,984,983.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total transaction of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at $414,984,983.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,315 shares of company stock valued at $118,696,590. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $339.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,672,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,239. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.17 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.83 and its 200-day moving average is $310.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.