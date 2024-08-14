Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $325.15 and last traded at $329.74. Approximately 470,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,378,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.83 and its 200 day moving average is $310.74.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,443,596.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,315 shares of company stock valued at $118,696,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

