Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.83 and last traded at $46.59. 108,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 991,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PZZA. Benchmark cut their target price on Papa Johns International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa Johns International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

Papa Johns International Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Papa Johns International by 396.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Papa Johns International by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

About Papa Johns International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

