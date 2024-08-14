Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Hugo Tudor Sells 13,000 Shares

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Hugo Tudor sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 754 ($9.63), for a total value of £98,020 ($125,153.22).

LON:PAG opened at GBX 765 ($9.77) on Wednesday. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 439.18 ($5.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 868 ($11.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,159.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 758.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 713.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,606.06%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.17) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

