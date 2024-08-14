PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 0%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.13 and last traded at $64.74. Approximately 2,216,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 14,566,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.72.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens upped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

The stock has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

