Peabody Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 100,341 call options on the company. This is an increase of 771% compared to the average daily volume of 11,517 call options.
Shares of Peabody Energy stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.70. 4,741,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,835. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.97. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.49.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.
BTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.
