Peabody Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 100,341 call options on the company. This is an increase of 771% compared to the average daily volume of 11,517 call options.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Peabody Energy stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.70. 4,741,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,835. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.97. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,957,602 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $338,611,000 after buying an additional 2,473,286 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,348,251 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $178,118,000 after purchasing an additional 618,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,147,834 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $173,838,000 after purchasing an additional 273,768 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,165,258 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $70,016,000 after purchasing an additional 531,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,190,141 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

