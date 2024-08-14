PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.3%.

NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. 770,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.68. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.63 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 55.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 12,630 shares of company stock valued at $142,920 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

