Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Gap Up to $67.08

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.08, but opened at $72.77. Performance Food Group shares last traded at $73.42, with a volume of 125,361 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average is $70.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,375 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

