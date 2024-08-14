PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

PetroFrontier Corp. (CVE:PFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 83000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
PetroFrontier Trading Down 20.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 78.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.
About PetroFrontier
PetroFrontier Corp. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada. The company was headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
