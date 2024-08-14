PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

PetroFrontier Corp. (CVE:PFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 83000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

PetroFrontier Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 78.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About PetroFrontier

(Get Free Report)

PetroFrontier Corp. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada. The company was headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetroFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.