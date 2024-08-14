PGGM Investments Acquires 3,135 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.6% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. PGGM Investments owned about 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $111,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,095,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,235,605,000 after purchasing an additional 117,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,842,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,059 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,054,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,843,848,000 after acquiring an additional 156,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,113,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,715,436,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $2,909,524,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,760.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,767,092. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.94.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $601.98. 1,128,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,292. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $571.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $229.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $622.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

