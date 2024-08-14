PGGM Investments Acquires 46,070 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,147 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,070 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Comcast were worth $21,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.01. 17,941,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,393,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.