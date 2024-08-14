PGGM Investments Acquires 8,522 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.6% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. HSBC assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.67. 5,923,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,718,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.