PGGM Investments Acquires Shares of 10,290 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,290 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 657 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Argus lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $41.90. 9,124,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,602,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

