PGGM Investments Buys 3,995 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 64.7% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 179,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 92.6% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 145,555 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. 14,721,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,175,698. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

