PGGM Investments Buys 895 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Loews were worth $12,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in L. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Loews by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Loews by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 36,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,972.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE L traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86. Loews Co. has a one year low of $61.29 and a one year high of $83.54.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on L

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.